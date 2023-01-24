Coke Studio India goes regional with Tamil edition

Popular musical show Coke Studio is set to make a comeback in India by going regional. Coke Studio will soon launch its Tamil edition and it is said that the makers will produce the show in other regional languages too.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada confirmed the news stating that she is a part of Coke Studio Tamil’s premiere season. “I am really happy to be a part of something beautiful, original and a lovely song for Season 1 of Coke Studio Tamil,” she tweeted.

Coke Studio went on air in India in 2011 and it ran for four seasons. It’s a show where various music artistes come together to jam. At times, these artistes created different versions of classic songs, and at times they made new and original tracks. Oscar-winner AR Rahman was a big part of Coke Studio India. It remains to be seen whether Rahman will be part of the Tamil version. The music maestro hasn’t posted about it on his social media as yet. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman, however, is said to be part of the upcoming season.

Coke Studio has released a music video announcing the upcoming season. The song composed by Sean Roldan features some of the prominent members of the Tamil music scene, including Chinmayi, and rapper Arivu. The promo suggested that the show is not just about revisiting popular and beloved Tamil movie songs but it’s also a space to create some original work.

“Really excited to be associating with @CocaCola for @cokestudio Tamil as the curator/composer,” Sean tweeted while sharing the promo.

Coke Studio Tamil season 1 will premiere on Coke Studio India’s YouTube channel. The launch date of the show is not revealed yet.