Cobra trailer out: Finally, here’s the reason behind the title of Vikram’s next

In his upcoming film Cobra, Vikram is like a cobra, which keeps shedding its skin to grow a new one altogether. The narrator of Cobra’s trailer also notes that Vikram is like the slithering reptile, which can hide and attack the enemy. The trailer of Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, reveals little about the plot. However, it promises a lavish action thriller that seems to be happening across countries and continents.

Vikram is a mathematics genius in the film, and while he claims himself to be a normal school math teacher, there seems to be more to him than what meets the eye. On the other hand, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his acting debut, plays his nemesis. The latter is on a hunt for the elusive Cobra in the film. On top of it, Vikram’s character in Cobra hallucinates, which has a lot of scope for plot twists in the film.

The Cobra trailer teases the audience with vibrant visuals and high-octane action sequences. One can also spot an ode to Vikram’s Anniyan in the trailer. Other actors like Srinidhi Shetty and Mrinalini Ravi only make brief appearances in the trailer, and it is hard to gauge their role in the film.

Cobra has set huge expectations among the audience as it brings back Vikram to the big screen after a gap of three years. His last theatrical release was Kadaaram Kondaan, which had a decent run at the box office.

Cobra, with music by AR Rahman, will be released on August 31.