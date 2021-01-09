Cobra teaser: Vikram promises a globe-trotting thriller

The much-awaited teaser of Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra is out and it captures the viewers’ attention instantly.

The teaser introduces Vikram as a mathematical genius who teaches maths to underprivileged kids. But, there is more to him than what meets the eye. He is also a most-wanted international fugitive who commits crimes using maths formulas. Now, it is not clear what is the nature of the crime that his character is wanted for but if we consider the history of anti-heroes in Tamil cinema, his character is likely to fall somewhere between Robin Hood and Batman.

Watch Cobra teaser here:

Vikram’s character seems to also have access to a great deal of money and passports that allow him to hop from one country to another. And not to mention, his ability to assume a disguise with ease. We see Vikram in various get-ups in the teaser. Industry buzz suggests Vikram will be seen in more than 20 looks in Cobra.

This is not the first time Vikram has shown his fondness for cosplay in movies. In Kandaswamy, the actor was seen in multiple avatars, including a woman. He sported three distinctive looks for Anniyan, and he lost a massive amount of body weight to play the role of a hunchback in I.

Cobra is written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018) fame. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Cobra is expected to release this year.