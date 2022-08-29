scorecardresearch
Cobra star Vikram on Boycott Bollywood trend: ‘I don’t know what that means’

While addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Vikram refused to give a direct answer to a question regarding the Boycott Bollywood trend.

Vikram spotted at Chennai airport (Image: Twitter/Yuvraaj)Vikram spotted at Chennai airport. (Photo: Twitter/Yuvraaj)

Tamil actor Vikram is on a promotional blitz ahead of his upcoming film Cobra, which is due in cinemas on August 31. While addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, the star refused to give a direct answer to a question regarding the Boycott Bollywood trend. He feigned ignorance about the whole matter when he was asked his opinion on such trends.

“I don’t know what language you are speaking. What do you mean by that (boycott)? I know what’s a boy. I very well know what’s a girl. I know very, very well, what’s a cot. But, I don’t know what’s a boycott,” Vikram said.

It seems Vikram has steered clear of the controversy which has become a nightmare of sorts for Hindi movies and actors. Several celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu, who had addressed the Boycott Bollywood trend in recent times have come under vicious attacks on social media. Recently, even Vijay Devarakonda faced a backlash when he slammed those who are targeting Hindi movies.

“We have worked hard on this film and in every city we went, people were giving us so much love. We are making movies for those people. I want them. When we have such support from people, we don’t have to fear anything. I believe when we are correct and following our Dharma, we don’t have to worry about anything. Come what may, we can fight all the opposition. I have no fear. And in complete honesty, we have done it with all our hearts. We all are from this country. We know how much we are true to our people and our country,” Devarakonda had said during a press meet before the release of his latest movie Liger.

Vijay Devarakonda was slammed as ‘arrogant’ due to the way he addressed the threat to boycott his film. Manoj Desai, the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, in a viral video even took on the up-and-coming actor from the Telugu film industry.

