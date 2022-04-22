Cobra song Adheeraa: Vikram comes across as a shapeshifter in AR Rahman musical

The first single track from Tamil superstar Vikram’s upcoming movie Cobra was released on Friday. The song has been titled Adheeraa and it is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

The anthemic song is written by Pa Vijay and is sung by Vagu Mazan. The track seems to highlight the physical and mental prowess of the hero, who seems to have a unique shape-shifting ability. The lyrical video shows the visuals of Vikram effortlessly transforming into various looks. He is unrecognizable in some of the looks.

The teaser that was released earlier suggested that Vikram plays a mathematical genius and he is wanted by the international intelligence agencies for committing crimes using mathematical formulas. It has been hinted that Vikram will sport over 20 looks in Cobra.

“Seeing a lot of appreciation for the visuals of #Adheeraa Lyric video!! All credits to my boys @Sabari_Ramiro @VGBALA21 & Kumaresh for creating this. Thanks for putting up with all my tortures and hundreds of corrections Great work fellas!! (sic),” tweeted Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Cobra is Ajay’s third directorial outing after Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Besides Vikram, Cobra also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

Vikram was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan. The movie, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, also marks the actor’s maiden collaboration with his son Dhruv.