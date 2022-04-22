scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read

Cobra song Adheeraa: Vikram comes across as a shapeshifter in AR Rahman musical

Besides Vikram, Cobra also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 22, 2022 3:48:24 pm
Cobra stars Vikram in the lead,

The first single track from Tamil superstar Vikram’s upcoming movie Cobra was released on Friday. The song has been titled Adheeraa and it is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

The anthemic song is written by Pa Vijay and is sung by Vagu Mazan. The track seems to highlight the physical and mental prowess of the hero, who seems to have a unique shape-shifting ability. The lyrical video shows the visuals of Vikram effortlessly transforming into various looks. He is unrecognizable in some of the looks.

Also Read |KGF 2 star Yash, son of a bus driver who made it without a godfather, on his journey: ‘It was faith’

The teaser that was released earlier suggested that Vikram plays a mathematical genius and he is wanted by the international intelligence agencies for committing crimes using mathematical formulas. It has been hinted that Vikram will sport over 20 looks in Cobra.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Seeing a lot of appreciation for the visuals of #Adheeraa Lyric video!! All credits to my boys @Sabari_Ramiro @VGBALA21 & Kumaresh for creating this. Thanks for putting up with all my tortures and hundreds of corrections Great work fellas!! (sic),” tweeted Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Cobra is Ajay’s third directorial outing after Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Besides Vikram, Cobra also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

Vikram was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan. The movie, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, also marks the actor’s maiden collaboration with his son Dhruv.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Amitabh Bachchan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement