Cobra second look: Vikram’s avatar is intriguing

The second look of Vikram from his upcoming film Cobra is out. The tagline of the film reads, “Every problem has a mathematical solution,” and the look imbibes the same spirit.

In the poster, we see half of Vikram’s face while the other half has turned into digits.

It has previously been suggested that Vikram has over 20 looks in the Cobra. In the first look poster that released in February, Vikram’s seven avatars were revealed. On Irfan Pathan’s birthday in October, his look from Cobra was also released. Pathan plays Aslan Yilmaz in the film.

Cobra was initially scheduled to release in the summer of 2020, but the release plans were changed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Besides Vikram and Irfan, Cobra also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony. The film, with music by AR Rahman, is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.