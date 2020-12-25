scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 25, 2020
Top news

Cobra second look: Vikram’s avatar is intriguing

Vikram's latest look from his upcoming film Cobra is now out. The film also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 25, 2020 11:16:04 am
vikram in cobraCobra stars Vikram in the lead role. (Photo: R Ajay Gnanamuthu/Twitter)

The second look of Vikram from his upcoming film Cobra is out. The tagline of the film reads, “Every problem has a mathematical solution,” and the look imbibes the same spirit.

In the poster, we see half of Vikram’s face while the other half has turned into digits.

It has previously been suggested that Vikram has over 20 looks in the Cobra. In the first look poster that released in February, Vikram’s seven avatars were revealed. On Irfan Pathan’s birthday in October, his look from Cobra was also released. Pathan plays Aslan Yilmaz in the film.

Cobra was initially scheduled to release in the summer of 2020, but the release plans were changed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Besides Vikram and Irfan, Cobra also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony. The film, with music by AR Rahman, is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar pre-wedding festivities photos
20 photos from Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s pre-wedding festivities

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement