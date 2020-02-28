Cobra first look: Vikram is a shapeshifter

Cobra first look: The Vikram-starrer will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Cobra first look: The Vikram-starrer will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Friday revealed the most awaited first look poster of upcoming movie Cobra. The poster reinforces our theory that actors Vikram’s favourite part of his growing up years must have been costume day at school. It seems the simple way to get Vikram’s nod for a project is to allow him to play all the characters in the movie.

Cobra’s first look poster features Vikram in as many as seven distinctive get-ups. In some avatars, Vikram is recognizable and in others not. If anyone can give Kamal Haasan a run for his money when it comes to playing multiple roles in the same movie, it has to be Vikram.

We see a muscular Vikram spreading his toned arms and letting out a scream in front of the mirrors. And each mirror reflects him in a different avatar.

This is not the first time Vikram has shown his fondness for cosplay in movies. In Kandaswamy, the actor was seen in multiple avatars, including a woman. He sported three distinctive looks for Anniyan, and he lost a massive amount of body weight to play the role of a hunchback in I. Yes, he is Christian Bale of Tamil cinema.

Industry buzz suggests Vikram will be seen in more than 20 looks in Cobra.

Cobra is written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018) fame. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Vikram will soon join the sets of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd