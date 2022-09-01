Cobra Box Office Collection Day 1: Vikram’s action-thriller gets off to a flying start, makers shorten it by 20 minutes

It’s been a while since fans saw Vikram on the big screen. Though Mahaan, his film with director Karthik Subbaraj was released on Amazon Prime Video this February, the gangster drama didn’t have a theatrical release. Now, fans have thronged the theatres for Cobra, Vikram’s first theatrical release since Kadaaram Kondaan (2019), making it one of the top four films in Tamil to have a big opening in 2022.

According to trade analysts, the film is the fourth biggest opener in Tamil Nadu while Valimai, Beast, and Vikram are occupying the first three positions in the same order. The film is also performing well in overseas markets like Malaysia. When contacted, one of the industry trackers said that the exact number is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the makers have decided to cut 20 minutes from Cobra after listening to the feedback from the critics and audiences. The film, which has a runtime of about three hours, was criticized as convoluted and unnecessarily long. The film has so far only received mixed reviews from the critics, which might affect its box office collection in the coming days.

We Heard You 🙌#Cobra is now Trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers,fans,media friends, distributors & exhibitors 😊 Will be updated from this evening in all the screens ☺️ Do watch & support the film..@chiyaan@AjayGnanamuthu@RedGiantMovies_ @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/4a4mlnYOF2 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) September 1, 2022

Manoj Kumar of Indian Express gave the film two stars, and wrote, “A film about a globetrotting assassin with a deep fascination for cosplay would be a lot of fun to watch if made properly. After ramping up the initial excitement, the film sinks. And it sinks further post-interval and it never recovers its ground even in the climax.”

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra also has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame, Mrinalini Ravi, and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in pivotal roles. Vikram plays the role of a genius mathematician. The film has music by AR Rahman.