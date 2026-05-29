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CM Vijay swaps signature suit for traditional veshti at manager’s housewarming
Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM, known for his Western formal style, showed up in traditional attire for manager Jagdish's housewarming, and the internet noticed.
C. Joseph Vijay has made the black suit his political uniform. Since the day he was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s 22nd Chief Minister, the crisp Western formal look has become as much a part of his public identity as the office itself. Which is exactly why his appearance at his manager Jagdish’s housewarming ceremony caught people’s attention.
At the private function, Vijay set aside his trademark formal wear and showed up in traditional attire, a quiet but noticeable departure from the image he has carefully carried into his political life. Photos from the event circulated quickly online, with many pointing out the contrast between the CM’s usual style and the more grounded, culturally rooted look he chose for the occasion.
Jagdish, who has been associated with Vijay through his years in the film industry, celebrated the milestone with the CM present among the guests. The visit itself reflects the kind of personal loyalty Vijay has been known to maintain even as his world has shifted dramatically from cinema to governance.
இன்று 🔔 : வேஷ்டி சட்டையில் தலைமைச் செயலகம் வந்த முதலமைச்சர் @TVKVijayHQ ! 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/8wCqAUfQwk
— Prakash Vijay (@PrakazVijay_Of) May 29, 2026
Vijay launched TVK in February 2024, but did not walk away from the screen immediately. He completed his 69th film, which is widely believed to be his final one as well, Jana Nayagan, before making the switch to politics. At his party’s first public rally in October, he put it simply. “I’m throwing away the peak of my career and my salary. I’m here as your Vijay with a trust in all of you,” he told the crowd.
Goodbye to cinema
Vijay’s transition from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars to the executive head of Tamil Nadu has been described as a masterclass in disrupting the existing political order in the state. He was sworn in on May 10, after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections with 108 seats, marking the first time since 1967 that Tamil Nadu had a government led by a non-Dravidian party.
Also Read: Why the trailer for Vijay Sethupathi’s Train is waiting for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
His fashion choices have meanwhile taken on a life of their own. His matte-black suit at the swearing-in, designed by Zafir Ahmed, set off a trend across Tamil Nadu, with younger voters openly embracing what became widely known as the CM Vijay look. For decades, the image of a Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was closely tied to the traditional white shirt and veshti. Vijay’s choice of formal Western attire broke from that convention entirely and strongly connected with younger voters.
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