CM Vijay swaps signature suit for traditional veshti at manager’s housewarming

C. Joseph Vijay has made the black suit his political uniform. Since the day he was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s 22nd Chief Minister, the crisp Western formal look has become as much a part of his public identity as the office itself. Which is exactly why his appearance at his manager Jagdish’s housewarming ceremony caught people’s attention.

At the private function, Vijay set aside his trademark formal wear and showed up in traditional attire, a quiet but noticeable departure from the image he has carefully carried into his political life. Photos from the event circulated quickly online, with many pointing out the contrast between the CM’s usual style and the more grounded, culturally rooted look he chose for the occasion.