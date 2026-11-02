CM Vijay releases Rs 15.68 crore film subsidy for 224 Tamil producers; funds pending since 2015

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Vijay, has released Rs 15.68 crore in subsidies to producers of 224 Tamil films at an event held at Kalaivanar Arangam, clearing a backlog that had been pending for seven years. Each selected producer received a cheque of Rs 7 lakh. The funds cover films produced between 2015 and 2022, selected by a committee headed by retired Justice SK Krishnan.

The announcement, coming ahead of Diwali, was welcomed by the Tamil film industry. Producer T Siva of Amma Creations thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Rajmohan Arumugam for ensuring the release of the funds.

“My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Joseph Vijay, for immediately releasing approximately Rs 16 crore in subsidies for 224 films, a matter that had been pending for seven years, thereby bringing new hope and a fresh beginning to the lives of these 224 producers. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the Honourable Minister, Mr Rajmohan, for his dedicated and swift efforts in making this happen,” Siva wrote on X.

ஏழு ஆண்டுகளாக நிலுவையில் இருந்த 224 திரைப்படங்களுக்கான மானியத் தொகையான சுமார் ₹16 கோடியை உடனடியாக விடுவித்து, 224 தயாரிப்பாளர்களின் வாழ்வில் புதிய நம்பிக்கையையும் மலர்ச்சியையும் ஏற்படுத்திய மாண்புமிகு தமிழக முதல்வர் திரு. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்களுக்கும், இதற்காக முழு முயற்சியுடன் அதிவேகமாகச் செயல்பட்ட மாண்புமிகு அமைச்சர் திரு. @imrajmohan அவர்களுக்கும் எனது நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றிகள்! இது வெறும் மானியம் அல்ல… திரைப்படத் துறையைச் சார்ந்த பல குடும்பங்களுக்கு கிடைத்த தீபாவளிப் பரிசு! பயனடைந்தவர்களில் 90% பேர் திரைப்படத் தயாரிப்பால் தங்களின் வாழ்வாதாரத்தை இழந்தவர்கள். இந்த உதவி அவர்களின் வாழ்க்கையில் ஒரு மறுமலர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தும் என்பதில் ஐயமில்லை. 224 தயாரிப்பாளர்கள் மற்றும் அவர்களின் குடும்பங்கள் சார்பாக கோடான கோடி நன்றிகள்! 🙏 @CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ #TamilFilmIndustry #TVK — T Siva (@TSivaAmma) October 31, 2026

Siva described the disbursement as more than a financial transaction. He said the funds would provide direct relief to families whose livelihoods had been affected by the financial pressures of film production.

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“This is not merely a subsidy. It is a Diwali gift for many families associated with the film industry. 90 per cent of the beneficiaries are individuals who lost their livelihoods due to film production. There is no doubt that this support will spark a revival in their lives. On behalf of the 224 producers and their families, a million thanks,” he wrote.

The subsidy covers an seven-year period, from 2015 to 2022, with the selection committee recommending 28 films per year for the grant. The fact that these funds had been pending for years means that producers who made films as far back as 2015 have waited over a decade to receive a subsidy of Rs 7 lakh, an amount that, while meaningful, is a fraction of what even the most modestly budgeted Tamil film costs to produce.

Also Read: From onscreen messiah to Tamil Nadu CM: The cinematic blueprint behind Vijay’s political ascent

The delay spans two previous state governments. That the current administration under Chief Minister Vijay, who entered politics from the Tamil film industry and understands its economics firsthand, chose to clear the backlog ahead of Diwali carries both practical and symbolic significance.

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At the distribution event, Minister Rajmohan made a statement about the future of government recognition for Tamil cinema. He said that state awards for Tamil films would henceforth be presented solely on the basis of merit and honesty, suggesting a departure from any past perception of political or personal influence in the selection process.

Rajmohan also spoke about the role of cinema in addressing social issues. He cited director Bharathiraja’s Karuththamma (1994), which raised awareness about female infanticide in Tamil Nadu, as an example of the kind of socially conscious filmmaking the government wants to encourage. The subsidy scheme is specifically aimed at supporting the production of low-budget Tamil films that address socially relevant subjects.

The scheme’s purpose

The Tamil Nadu film subsidy scheme is designed to support producers of smaller Tamil films that engage with meaningful content. It does not consider commercial movies. The Rs 7 lakh per film is a recognition grant rather than a production fund, and the selection is based on the social relevance and artistic merit of the films rather than their commercial performance.