CM Vijay raises son Jason Sanjay’s photo above his head at roadshow, supports Sigma. Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was on an election campaign roadshow in Madhurandhagam on Friday morning when a party volunteer handed him a framed photograph of his son Jason Sanjay from Sigma. His directorial debut released in theatres on Friday, October 2. Vijay took the frame, held it above his head and turned it toward the crowd, allowing thousands of supporters to see it.

The moment, captured on video and widely shared on social media within minutes, became one of the most discussed visuals of the day.

While Vijay was in Madhurandhagam, the rest of the family was at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first-day-first-show of Sigma. Jason’s mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, arrived at the theatre and was seen smiling and acknowledging the photographers as she walked in. Jason’s sister, Divya Saasha, wore a black Sigma T-shirt to signal her support. Jason himself was present at the screening with his family as the film began its theatrical run.

Also Read: Vijay’s wife Sangeetha makes rare public appearance to support son Jason’s Sigma

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However, Vijay could not join them. Earlier that morning, before departing for Madhurandhagam, he had launched a free bus travel programme for women in Tamil Nadu, part of his government’s ongoing welfare initiatives.

In the days before the release, Jason had spoken about what he expected from his father after Vijay watched the film. In an interview with Pearle Maaney, he described Vijay as someone who does not react immediately and prefers to take his time before forming an opinion.

“My dad is usually a quiet person. He takes his time. If I ask a question, he’ll take 10 seconds to respond,” Jason said. He added that he expects Vijay to need time to process the film before sharing his thoughts. “I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he’ll like the film. He’ll be proud,” he said.

Jason had previously said that Vijay was among the first people to support his decision to pursue filmmaking. “He was the first one to give me a green signal because he has been in the industry for so long. More than my mother and my sister, he actually understood the importance of it,” Jason had shared.

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Despite that support, Vijay has been deliberately kept out of Sigma’s promotional campaign. Jason confirmed at a press conference that the decision was his own. “My father won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap,” he said. Vijay has also not seen the full film. Jason shared only a broad outline with his family, saying he wanted them to experience the film “from a fresh point of view.”

Sigma box office collection Day 1

Sigma collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India on its opening day across 1,813 shows, with a total India gross of Rs 2.70 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The numbers place it as a modest opener, well below the benchmarks set by recent major Tamil releases. The film faced stiff competition from Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa, Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble the Trouble and the continued run of Nani’s The Paradise, all of which are occupying screens across South Indian markets.