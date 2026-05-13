CM Vijay revokes ‘astrologer’ appointment: When the politician admitted he’s a ‘firm believer’

Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay faced his first controversy during his stint as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu recently, when his move to appoint his astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) sparked significant hue and cry. Following massive backlash, the Tamil Nadu government was forced to revoke its order appointing Vetrivel as OSD to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, May 13, less than 24 hours after its issuance.

The rollback came soon after Vijay won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and following attacks from both rival outfits and the allies of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Several opposition leaders, including Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, reportedly questioned the rationale for appointing an astrologer to an important political-administrative role.

Only in Screen | From onscreen messiah to Tamil Nadu CM: The cinematic blueprint behind Vijay’s political ascent

What Vijay said about his faith

Meanwhile, an old interview of Vijay has caught netizens’ attention, in which he spoke about his faith and belief in theism. During a 2022 conversation with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Sun TV, while promoting their Beast, the actor-politician revealed that he is a “firm believer” in God. Recalling filming in Georgia, Nelson noted that one day, after dinner, Vijay asked the rest of the crew to leave, saying he would return in 30 minutes.

“When we enquired, you revealed that you were going to the church. We were shocked. Honestly, it was unbelievable. But you genuinely went to the church. When we asked you about it the next day, you replied, ‘I went there to pray for you guys as well.’ Are you spiritual and a believer?” Nelson asked Vijay.

Also Read | Madhavan gave no free time to son Vedant till he was 15: ‘I learnt this rule at a wild Canadian town’

‘All places of worship give me the same divine feeling’

“I am a firm believer,” the actor-politician replied. He added, “Going to church gives me a good feeling. Not just churches; I have also been to the Pillayarpatti Vinayaga temple and the Tirunallar temple. They all give me the same divine feeling. While we were shooting Kaththi (2014), I also visited the famous Ameenpeer Dargah in Kadapa. No matter which place of worship I go to — be it a church, temple, or dargah — it’s the same divine feeling everywhere.”

Story continues below this ad

Vijay further recalled his parents’ interfaith marriage and how he grew up receiving the best of two religions. “My mother (singer Shoba) is a Hindu, and my father (film director SA Chandrasekhar) is a Christian. They fell in love and got married. They never restricted me about anything, saying, ‘Go here; don’t go there.’ That’s how I am with my kids as well,” he added.

Pointing out how difficult it is for him to go to churches in Chennai, Vijay quipped that when he saw one in Georgia, he felt like dropping by and saying “hello” to God.

ICYMI | When Vijay spoke about bond with son Jason Sanjay; family skips swearing-in: ‘No clue what’s in his mind’

About CM Vijay

One of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, Vijay was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10, after his TVK emerged as the single largest party in the state Assembly elections, securing a whopping 108 seats. While Vijay’s plan was to bid goodbye to Tinseltown before the polls, his swansong, Jana Nayagan, is yet to see the light of day, as it remains mired in a censorship controversy.