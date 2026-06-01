Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
CM Vijay finally explains why he keeps wearing black-and-white suits
The rally marked Vijay's first major public address since taking office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and drew thousands of supporters from across the state.
When actor-turned-politician Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, one detail caught the attention of many observers—his choice of attire. Instead of the traditional white shirt and veshti often associated with Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay appeared in a black-and-white suit. In the weeks that followed, he continued wearing similar suits during official meetings, public appearances, and government events, turning the black-and-white ensemble into something of a signature look. The choice sparked discussions online and even made headlines. Now, Vijay has finally responded to the chatter.
‘Are we not allowed to wear coat?’
On Monday, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief addressed the topic during his first mega public thanksgiving rally in Tiruchirappalli. After thanking supporters and taking aim at political rivals, Vijay also spoke about the attention his attire has received.
#WATCH | “ஏன் நம்ம கோட் சூட் எல்லாம் போடக் கூடாதா?”
திருச்சியில் முதலமைச்சர் விஜய் பேச்சு#SunNews | #TVKVijay | #Trichy pic.twitter.com/27QCiWxJx9
— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) June 1, 2026
Addressing the crowd, he said, “Are we not allowed to wear a coat and suit? Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that. I am not wearing many colours. It is just black and white, like all our hearts. The choice of these colours is to show that I will remain transparent and simple in everything, just like black and white.”
The remark drew loud cheers from supporters gathered at the rally.
ALSO READ | APJ Abdul Kalam’s impossible challenge made Vivek plant 33 lakh trees; his target was 1 cr
Vijay takes a dig at his rivals
Vijay also used the occasion to take a swipe at opposition parties, claiming they had begun criticising his government almost immediately after it assumed office.
“It has not even been a few weeks since we came to power. Those who said they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days. They began complaining within half an hour of us assuming office. The people of Tamil Nadu have rejected the two parties that alternated in power and deceived them for years,” he said.
Thanking voters for their faith in him and his party, Vijay added, “You have chosen Vijay—not as the Chief Minister, but as your elder brother, your younger brother, your chief servant who has come to work sincerely for you. We could have done better, but I thank you for the support you have extended to TVK. It will help us perform even better.”
The rally marked Vijay’s first major public address since taking office and drew thousands of supporters from across the state.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05