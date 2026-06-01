CM Vijay finally explains why he keeps wearing black-and-white suits

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after receiving a ceremonial guard of honour at Tamil Nadu House during his maiden official visit to New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

When actor-turned-politician Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, one detail caught the attention of many observers—his choice of attire. Instead of the traditional white shirt and veshti often associated with Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay appeared in a black-and-white suit. In the weeks that followed, he continued wearing similar suits during official meetings, public appearances, and government events, turning the black-and-white ensemble into something of a signature look. The choice sparked discussions online and even made headlines. Now, Vijay has finally responded to the chatter.

‘Are we not allowed to wear coat?’

On Monday, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief addressed the topic during his first mega public thanksgiving rally in Tiruchirappalli. After thanking supporters and taking aim at political rivals, Vijay also spoke about the attention his attire has received.