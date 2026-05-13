‘CM Vijay a matter of pride,’ says Kamal Haasan a day after Rajinikanth refused comment

Vijay has stepped into the role of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and his colleagues from the film industry are cheering him on as he takes on the new responsibilities. On Wednesday, actor Kamal Haasan was spotted at the Chennai airport, and as the actor tried to make his way in, he was asked about Vijay’s new role. Kamal did not hesitate to extend his support to Vijay and applauded his order to close 717 liquor shops.

Kamal said, as shared by ANI, “My congratulations to the new government of Tamil Nadu. The closure of 717 liquor shops is a welcome move. It has been discussed for a long time and has now been implemented. It is appreciable.”

Kamal then added that now, Vijay is not just a film star, and has many other responsibilities. He pointed out that Vijay’s win proves that anyone can join politics from any field. “We should not just see Vijay as a film star. He has other responsibilities as well. Anyone can come to politics from any field. It is a matter of pride that Vijay has come to power from our industry,” he said.

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Kamal had previously applauded Vijay on Tuesday when he congratulated him on closing 717 liquor shops near places of worship and educational institutions. He wrote on X, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon’ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”

Kamal had also congratulated Vijay after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Sunday, May 10. “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations,” he wrote.

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Vijay announced his retirement from films a while ago and declared that Jana Nayagan would be his last film. The film was scheduled to release in January but was postponed just days before the release as it could not secure its CBFC certificate. The film is still awaiting a release date.

Kamal has been actively involved in politics since 2018 when he launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). The actor is currently a member of Rajya Sabha. Kamal was last seen in the 2025 Mani Ratnam film Thug Life, which was poorly received. He is now looking forward to Indian 3, his reunion with Rajinikanth titled KHxRK, and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.

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Interestingly, superstar Rajinikanth had refused comment on Vijay’s ascension on Tuesday. The actor was asked by reporters about Vijay becoming the Tamil Nadu CM but Rajinikanth offered no comment. He smiled, folded his hands and walked away. He had, however, wished Vijay after his win on May 4. “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections,” he had written on X.