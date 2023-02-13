Clip of Vijay from Leo sets in Kashmir leaked. Watch

It took decades for filmmakers to get out of studio sets and shoot films in real locations, and advanced technology helped expedite the process. Now, the same advancement in technology is impeding such outdoor shoots as one smartphone is enough to capture things happening on a film set and leak it to the world. A few months back pictures from the sets of Suriya’s upcoming movie with director Siva were leaked online much to the disappointment of the makers. Now, Vijay‘s Leo is facing a similar problem as a leaked clip from the sets of the film in Kashmir has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Vijay is seen in a stylish look in a white shirt and black trousers and sporting a black wayfarer. He is seen in the same hairstyle which he was sporting in the film’s first teaser. The actor is seen talking to a crew member. Meanwhile, the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj is seen waving at the camera to stop filming.

Apart from making Leo, the crew also has the Himalayan task of preventing such leaks and crowd management on the sets as there’s huge anticipation for the film.

Other than Vijay, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas and Mansoor Ali Khan are also in Kashmir for the shoot. Leo marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, who churned out a blockbuster in 2021, Master. On top of that, Leo is speculated to be part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and the title-reveal video of the film also hints at the same.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, Leo is set to be released on October 19, 2023.