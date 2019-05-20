Ajay Gnanamuthu to helm Chiyaan Vikram 58

Versatile actor Vikram will next team up with young director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The announcement of the project was made on Monday by Ajay on his Twitter account. The director also shared a poster of the upcoming film.

The poster is a mash-up of Vikram’s various looks suggesting the star will sport multiple avatars in the film, which is right up his alley. “With all your love and blessings, kickstarting my next with our beloved #ChiyaanVikram sir. It’s like a dream come true for me to direct one of the best artist we have and to be working with this fabulous producer @Lalit_SevenScr and team!! @7screenstudio @Viacom18Studios (sic),” tweeted Ajay.

Tentatively titled Chiyaan Vikram 58, the filmmakers are yet to reveal the official name and details regarding the cast and crew. The movie will go on the floors in August this year and the filmmakers have plans to release it in April 2020.

“This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” said the filmmakers in a statement.

After assisting ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss for a few years, Ajay Gnanamuthu made his directorial debut with hit horror film, Demonte Colony. His last directorial was crime thriller Imaikkaa Nodigal, starring Nayanthara, Atharvaa and Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles.

In the meantime, Vikram is awaiting the release of Kadaram Kondan, which is directed by Rajesh M Selva under Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Internationals. He also has mythological drama Mahavir Karna by RS Vimal in the pipeline.