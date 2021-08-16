Chiyaan 60: Vikram wraps up Karthik Subbaraj’s film, first look poster out on August 20

Director Karthik Subbaraj has completed shooting his next directorial, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 60. On Sunday, he tweeted, “It’s a wrap for #Chiyaan60 (sic).” Karthik has also announced that the first look poster, revealing the actual title of the project, will be unveiled on August 20.

Chiyaan 60 generated a lot of interest among fans as Vikram will be sharing screen space with his son Dhruv in the film. Dhruv made his silver screen debut last year with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. And Chiyaan 60 will be his second movie.

Chiyaan 60 also stars Vani Bhojan, Simran, Bobby Simha and Sananth.

Vikram is busy with multiple projects. He has been simultaneously shooting for Chiyaan 60, director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, and Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra.

The fantasy drama Ponniyin Selvan is fast nearing its completion. The filming is currently underway in Puducherry. The film boasts of an all-star cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayamram Ravi, Praksha Raj among others.

The production of Cobra is also in its last leg. The film’s crew along with director Ajay Gnanamuthu has already landed in Kolkata to start preparation for the final schedule. Besides Vikram, the film stars Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George and KS Ravikumar among others.

Dhruv has signed a film with director Mari Selvaraj. He will also be seen in filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s next, which is said to be a sports drama.