Chitra’s husband Hemanth arrested

VJ Chitra passed away on December 9. (Photo: VJ Chithra/Instagram)

Days after the death of popular Tamil actor-host Chitra in Chennai, her husband Hemanth has been arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide.

A police official told The New Indian Express, “Based on the outcome of the investigation carried out for the past few days, we have slapped Section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth.”

Chitra and Hemanth had gotten their marriage registered two months ago and were supposed to have a traditional wedding in January.

Chitra’s family members had earlier alleged foul play and demanded an investigation in the case. The actor-host was found dead on December 9 in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet.

