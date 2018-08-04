Revenue officials destroy sets of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter.

The ongoing production of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has hit a roadblock. Earlier this week, the revenue officials of Serilingampally mandal demolished the sets of the big-budget film as the filmmakers apparently did not have the required permission from the authorities.

According to reports, the massive set that was built in Serlingampally revenue division did not have the authorisation from the officials concerned and the filmmakers failed to complete the due procedure despite the warnings. The filmmakers contended that they had taken the property on lease and they felt the responsibility of obtaining permission from the government fell on the shoulders of the landowner, said reports. The revenue officials have reportedly been assured by the film producers that the issue will be resolved soon. And failing to do so will force the revenue department to destroy the film set completely.

Owing to this issue, the shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has come to a halt. In the meantime, an official statement from the production house on the matter is also awaited.

The big-ticket film is helmed by director Surender Reddy and produced by Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. The film has a star-studded cast, including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathy Babu, Tamannaah among others. Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi is scoring the music for the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. He is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule apparently came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

