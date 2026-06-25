Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor attend Khushbu’s daughter’s wedding, watch

Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actress and politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, married Shravan Sreenivasan in a lavish ceremony at a luxury resort in Goa, with the event drawing a steady stream of familiar faces from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Amala and Trisha were among those who attended the wedding. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also spotted at the event. While early reports had suggested the family intended to keep the wedding a low key affair limited to family and close friends, the guest list and the scale of the celebrations on the day told a different story, with the event turning into one of the more star studded weddings the industry has seen this year.