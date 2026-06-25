Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor attend Khushbu’s daughter’s wedding, watch
Avantika Sundar, daughter of actress Khushbu Sundar and director Sundar C, married Shravan Sreenivasan at a resort in Goa, with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh among the star studded guest list
Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actress and politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, married Shravan Sreenivasan in a lavish ceremony at a luxury resort in Goa, with the event drawing a steady stream of familiar faces from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Amala and Trisha were among those who attended the wedding. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also spotted at the event. While early reports had suggested the family intended to keep the wedding a low key affair limited to family and close friends, the guest list and the scale of the celebrations on the day told a different story, with the event turning into one of the more star studded weddings the industry has seen this year.
Megastar @KChiruTweets, Victory @VenkyMama, King @iamnagarjuna along with Bollywood veteran stars @AnilKapoor & @bindasbhidu at @khushsundar‘s daughter in Goa#Chiranjeevi #Venkatesh #Nagarjuna pic.twitter.com/cAPJrDjO4D
— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) June 25, 2026
Megastar Chiranjeevi, King Nagarjuna and Victory Venkatesh & Trisha attended the wedding of Kushboo’s daughter Avantika at a resort in Goa. pic.twitter.com/KD577WPFIw
— FlickPanda (@IamFlickPanda) June 25, 2026
.@KChiruTweets, @VenkyMama, @iamnagarjuna attended the wedding of @khushsundar‘s daughter in Goa. pic.twitter.com/XWu6ZBn0yU
— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) June 25, 2026
.@KChiruTweets attended the wedding of @khushsundar‘s daughter in Goa. pic.twitter.com/gBQY8JF7KO
— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) June 25, 2026
Khushbu and Sundar C had travelled to New Delhi last month to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding, sharing photos of the meeting on social media and thanking him for his blessings for the couple. Speaking about the match at the time, Khushbu had described it as a mix of love and arranged marriage, with both families giving their consent, and noted that Shravan, who hails from Chennai, works as an officer in the Merchant Navy.
Also Read: ‘He called me didi’: Kushboo recalls ‘emotional’ meeting with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
Just weeks later, the family made a similar trip closer to home, meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at his residence in Chennai to invite him as well, with the entire family in tow, including Avantika and her fiancé. Khushbu described the meeting on X as a special and memorable day, writing that she had met “my dearest brother, our Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” and that despite his busy schedule, he had welcomed the family with the same warmth they had always known from him.
The pre-wedding festivities, held in the days leading up to the ceremony, were equally eventful, with photographs from the celebrations showing the couple and their families in a relaxed, festive setting ahead of the main event.
Khushbu and Sundar C, who married in 2000, have two daughters, Avantika and Anandita.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05