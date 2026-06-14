Chinna Chinna Aasai trailer: 34 years after Roja, Madhoo in search of herself in Varanasi

Chinna Chinna Aasai trailer: The makers of Varsha Vasudev’s feature directorial debut, Chinna Chinna Aasai, have unveiled the trailer of the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual romantic drama, starring Madhoo and Indrans in the lead roles.

The trailer starts with Madhoo, introduced here as Madhubala, as a lost woman in Varanasi. She bumps into Indrans’ character on the street, who asks her if she’s a Tamilian. Later, another character asks her if she’s a Malayali. But Khushboo keeps that identity to herself, as she asks Indrans of the whereabouts of a temple she remembers visiting. Clearly, this isn’t her first visit to the holy city.

We learn through a phone call by Indrans that Madhoo’s character visited Varanasi with a travel group, only to lose her way. But she’s not sure if her fellow travel companions would come looking for her. So, she spends her time in the city, dipping her toe in the Ganges, sharing boat rides with Indrans, riding the ferris wheel, and getting back in touch with Kathak, revealing that she used to be a classical dancer earlier.

“Can I trust you?,” is a question she asks a couple of times, as she’s warned that those who lose their way in Varanasi never go back, and just end up as ashes in the Ganges. The trailer ends with a cute moment between Madhoo and Indrans’ characters, where she asks him to say “sorry.” Once he does readily, they continue walking together on the street.

More about Chinna Chinna Aasai

Chinna Chinna Aasai is a special film title for Madhoo, as it’s borrowed from the name of her popular song in Mani Ratnam’s 1992 Tamil romantic thriller Roja, which also served as her breakthrough. Composed by AR Rahman in his first film composition, “Chinna Chinna Aasai” has become synonymous with Madhoo over the years.

Thus, it was only befitting that last year, Mani Ratnam unveiled the film’s first look, featuring Madhoo and Indrans sharing a moment on a Varanasi terrace. Later, actor Manju Warrier unveiled the second look, also featuring the two leads. With music by Govind Vasantha, the soundtrack of Chunna Chinna Aasai is likely to become as popular as the eponymous song itself.

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Indrans, who was last seen in RJ Balaji’s action thriller Karuppu last month, opened up about his pairing with Madhoo in a recent interview. “Two strangers meet and develop an innocent friendship. Beyond that, I cannot reveal much. It is a simple film, almost like a poem,” he told ETV Bharat. Also starring Aparna Balamurali in a key role, Chinna Chinna Aasai is slated to release in cinemas on June 19.