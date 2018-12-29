Dubbing artistes union demands Rs 1.5 lakh and apology letter from singer Chinmayi Sripada

South India Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union is reportedly demanding a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh and an apology letter from popular singer Chinmayi Sripada to be allowed to work in the union again, as per her Twitter posts. She took to Twitter to point out how the union has been making lakhs from her work but are unfairly demanding her to pay a large sum of money for her right to work. “Apparently I have to pay 1.5 Lakhs, send an apology letter and THEN the dubbing Union will reinstate me and let me work in Tamilnadu in Tamil films. The Union has made lakhs from my Income since 2006. And I have to pay 1.5 lakhs again for my right to work,” she tweeted.

The union revoked Chinmayi’s membership from the union on November 17 after the popular singer and acclaimed dubbing artist publicly called out National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu and supported claims against Radha Ravi, the head of the union. Chinmayi was at the forefront of the #MeToo movement in South India.

In a Dubbing Union Press Meet held on Friday, the union announced that Chinmayi will have to issue a formal apology, along with the stated sum to become a “new member”, despite the fact that she had been part of the union since 2006. “With all due respect very big actors and directors are ‘Lifetime Members’ of the Dubbing Union after dubbing perhaps one film or two on a friendly basis. I have been working since 2006 and I have to become a ‘New Member’ :)”, she tweeted.

The union earlier claimed that they ousted Chinmayi for non-payment of dues. Even according to the union bylaws, it is stated that a new member will have to pay Rs 2,500 only. “So, why this random Rs 1.5 lakh plus apology”, the singer asks on Twitter.

Chinamyi also uploaded a video where other members of the union, women specifically, are seen making sexist comments such as “if you complain of sexual harassment, quit the industry and go work as a housemaid (in precisely 10 houses)” and other women are seen applauding to this. It only goes to show the extent of insensitivity and casual misogyny that is rampant in the industry.

Chinmayi has dubbed for over 75 films and lent her voice to many leading faces in Kollywood, including Samantha Akkineni and Trisha. She last voiced Trisha in the movie 96 and received rave reviews.