Chinmayi Sripada appreciates Samantha Akkineni’s strength amid The Family Man 2 row

Samantha Akkineni has been facing the wrath of some political outfits for The Family Man 2.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada took to Instagram to appreciate Samantha Akkineni for gracefully facing the hate after the release of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2. Chinmayi’s Instagram post read. “It takes a lot of strength to remain silent, resilient in the face of targeted hate. Samantha is the rockstar.”

Her comment came after the critically acclaimed series received a pushback from certain sections of the audience. Samantha plays a rebel soldier in the show and has been applauded for her performance.

Chinmayi’s caption read, “One appreciation post that is random. And so. Much. Anger. That I need to clarify why I appreciate someone whom I have appreciated several times on my feed. I am exhausted with the hate. Please leave me alone. There is a limit to what I can take.”

A few hours later, she also uploaded a post on her Instagram story addressing the hate she has been receiving for praising Samantha.

Earlier this week, filmmaker Bharathiraja issued a statement seeking a ban on The Family Man Season 2. The statement read, “We are upset with the Indian government for not passing an order to stop the streaming of The Family Man Season 2, despite our request. The scenes in the show reveal that this series has been made by those who do not know the history of Tamil Eelam fighters. I condemn the show that insults the rebellion that was filled with good intentions, valour, and great sacrifices. I request Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar to immediately stop the streaming of the show.”

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader also asked for a ban on the series. He wrote on social media, “Stop Streaming #TheFamilyMan2 web series, else we Thamizhs all over the world may have to lead a massive campaign to boycott all @amazon services, including Prime Video.”

The Family Man 2 has Samantha Akkineni playing the role of a rebel fighter named Raji. She has received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance in the series from critics and fans. “The new season also gives us the real hero of the show. Samantha Akkineni, playing a highly trained, highly skilled terror operative, is absolutely terrific,” wrote Shubhra Gupta in her review of the series.