Chinmayi to fight against Radha Ravi in dubbing union election

Singer and #MeToo activist Chinmayi on Thursday filed her nomination to fight in the upcoming election of the South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes’ Union. She is running for the president’s post against incumbent union chief Radha Ravi. She is contesting as a candidate of the Ramarajiyam team.

However, her nomination process led to a lot of commotion. Talking to reporters before filing her nomination, Chinmayi claimed that her name was left out of the voters’ list for the dubbing union election. “This is basically contempt of court,” she said.

For the uninitiated, she had challenged the suspension of her membership from the union in a court. And the court in return granted an interim injunction, reinstating her with all rights of a member of the union. “My advocate and I will be taking up the matter with retired Judge Ravi and file our nomination,” she added

Chinmayi’s membership from the dubbing union was revoked in 2018 citing non-payment of annual membership fee. The timing of her suspension, however, raised many eyebrows. Her removal from the union came in the wake of her participation in the #MeToo movement.

It is worth noting that Radha Ravi made no secret about his disdain for Chinmayi and others who were coming out with stories of sexual harassment at the time.

Chinmayi claimed that the dubbing union had become so powerful that even the Nadigar Sangam doesn’t want to cross paths with its president Radha Ravi.

“When he (Radha Ravi) took over the union, he changed by-laws. He runs illegal panchayats at the union. His word is the law. Anybody who questions him gets booted out. He uses more vulgar language while he is at the union. We just avoided him as we were not ready to spar with him, which has allowed him to become such a big problem,” Chinmayi told indianexpress.com in an interview in March 2019.

