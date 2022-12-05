scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Chilla Chilla song from Ajith’s Thunivu gets release date

Thunivu song Chilla Chilla is composed by Ghibran and crooned by Anirudh Ravichander.

ThunivuAjith in Thunivu.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu is getting ready to open in cinemas worldwide during the Pongal festival next year. As the release date draws closer, the makers are all set to kick-start the promotions with the launch of a song from the film’s music album.

The song titled Chilla Chilla will be released on December 9. The track is composed by Ghibran and crooned by Anirudh Ravichander. It is penned by Vaisagh.

Also Read |Thalapathy 67: Vijay and Trisha reunite after 14 years in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

Filmmaker H Vinoth has written and directed Thunivu. Billed as an action thriller, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. It is Boney’s third consecutive collaboration with Ajith and Vinoth. Earlier, the team had worked together on Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. While the former was a critical and commercial success, the latter failed to impress both critics and the audience.

Thunivu is said to be inspired by a real-life crime. However, the makers haven’t revealed any details of the plot yet. It’s said to revolve around a bank robbery.

The first poster of the movie revealing Ajith’s character look was released earlier this year. The posters showed Ajith in a pensive state with an automatic rifle in his hand. The makers have since been busy with the post-production work as they are determined to bring the film to theatres during the Pongal holidays.

Thunivu will directly clash with Vijay’s Varisu. It’s one of the biggest clashes at the Tamil box office in the last few years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...

The film also stars Manju Warrier in a key role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:40:21 pm
Next Story

Fortnite chapter 4 goes official: New island, weapons, and dirtbikes

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend with her ‘dream team’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close