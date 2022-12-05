Chilla Chilla song from Ajith’s Thunivu gets release date

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu is getting ready to open in cinemas worldwide during the Pongal festival next year. As the release date draws closer, the makers are all set to kick-start the promotions with the launch of a song from the film’s music album.

The song titled Chilla Chilla will be released on December 9. The track is composed by Ghibran and crooned by Anirudh Ravichander. It is penned by Vaisagh.

Filmmaker H Vinoth has written and directed Thunivu. Billed as an action thriller, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. It is Boney’s third consecutive collaboration with Ajith and Vinoth. Earlier, the team had worked together on Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. While the former was a critical and commercial success, the latter failed to impress both critics and the audience.

Thunivu is said to be inspired by a real-life crime. However, the makers haven’t revealed any details of the plot yet. It’s said to revolve around a bank robbery.

The first poster of the movie revealing Ajith’s character look was released earlier this year. The posters showed Ajith in a pensive state with an automatic rifle in his hand. The makers have since been busy with the post-production work as they are determined to bring the film to theatres during the Pongal holidays.

Thunivu will directly clash with Vijay’s Varisu. It’s one of the biggest clashes at the Tamil box office in the last few years.

The film also stars Manju Warrier in a key role.