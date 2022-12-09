Thunivu song Chilla Chilla: Ghibran and Anirudh deliver a racy song for Ajith

“Chilla Chilla”, the much-anticipated song from Thunivu, is here. Within minutes of its release, the track has racked up thousands of views on YouTube. The song is composed by Ghibran, who worked on the background score of Ajith’s Valimai. This is the composer’s first full-fledged for the Tamil star.

Sharing the song, Ghibran wrote, “It took 4088 days since I began my film career to experience this moment in 50th film. Love for #AK sir has spread into my life too. Hope I have done justice as one among you (sic).”

Written by Vaisagh, “Chilla Chilla” is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed Ajith’s Vedalam. The song is a racy number with simple and catchy lyrics.

Here’s the song:

Thunivu is one of the biggest movies set to release in 2023. The film, which marks the third collaboration of H Vinoth and Ajith, is an out-and-out commercial entertainer, according to the director. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Vinoth said, “Thunivu is a multi-genre commercial film with songs and fights. It is about money. To put it shortly, it’s a game of the wicked.”

Other than Ajith, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, Veera, Prem Kumar, and Mahanadhi Shankar. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu marks his third collaboration with Ajith.

Thunivu is set to be released for Pongal 2023. The film would clash with Vijay’s Varisu, which would be one of the biggest box office clashes after years in Tamil cinema. Vijay and Ajith last clashed at the box office in 2014, with the former’s Jilla and the latter’s Veeram releasing on January 10, 2014.

After Thunivu, Ajith is expected to team up with Vignesh Shivan for a romantic drama. An official announcement about the project is yet to be made.