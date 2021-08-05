scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Cheran suffers head injury while shooting for Anandham Vilayadum Veedu

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2021 8:19:11 pm
cheran injured photosCheran was shooting at a house in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. (Photos: Facebook/Nikkil Murugan)

Tamil director-actor Cheran was injured while shooting for his upcoming film Anandham Vilayadum Veedu on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Cheran was shooting at a house in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. During the shoot, Cheran slipped and fell, sustaining a head injury that required him to get eight stitches.

Sources said that despite the injury, the actor continued to shoot for Gautam Karthik-starrer Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. The crew of the Nanda Periyasamy directorial has wrapped the shoot and returned to Chennai.

Cheran is a four-time National Award-winning director. Besides direction, Cheran has acted in over a dozen films too. The director-actor even participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.

