Cheran expresses desire to direct Kamal Haasan

Cheran, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3, met the press on Monday. Addressing reports on him directing Kamal Haasan, the actor-filmmaker said he wanted to direct Thevar Magan 2.

“It’s my dream to direct Kamal sir and I expressed the same when I was in the Bigg Boss house,” he added.

Reports suggest Thalaivan Irukkindraan is the sequel to the 1992 cult classic. However, no official word is out yet. As of now, it’s not clear if Kamal Haasan himself would direct Thevar Magan 2 or get someone to wield the megaphone.

Cheran added he hasn’t met Kamal post his exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. “In case I get a chance to meet him, I will narrate the script. But his call will be final,” said Cheran, who will start work on his next, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

“The film will go on floors in January 2020. In fact, it was Vijay Sethupathi who suggested that I participate in the reality show so that the young audience would get to know who I am. When I made Autograph and Vetri Kodi Kattu, most of the present generation moviegoers were school students,” he shared.

The National Award-winning director had announced he was going to direct Sethupathi in one of the episodes as soon as his latest outing Thirumanam got released.

When asked to comment if Bigg Boss Tamil was scripted, Cheran said he had the same doubt. “I can assure that it’s not. Whatever you see is the ‘reality’,” he concluded.