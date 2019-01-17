Viswasam: Chennai police commissioner lauds Ajith for promoting road safety

Chennai police commissioner Arjun Saravanan has praised actor Ajith for promoting road safety in his latest film Viswasam. The top cop took to his Facebook page to share his thoughts on the film, which released on January 10.

In his Facebook post titled ‘A leader is someone who demonstrates what’s possible’, the cop said while the audience liked songs, dance and fight scenes, he was more impressed by how the hero follows traffic rules throughout the film.

“Some scenes in the film made me very happy,” said the police commissioner in his post. “The hero and heroine wear helmets while riding on a bike. When the hero drives a car, he wears seat belt – even when he is rushing to save the life of his daughter, he first wears the seat belt.”

He noted that Tamil Nadu has one of the highest road fatality rates in the country. “I wish even Ajith’s fans will similarly follow the traffic rules like their favourite star. Congratulations to Ajith, Siva and the team of Viswasam,” he said.

Ajith’s love affair with motorsport is no secret. Thanks to his stint as a race car driver, the star understands the importance of wearing safety gears while riding vehicles. The pictures of him wearing a seat belt even in the rear seat have surfaced on social media earlier, underlining how much he respects traffic rules in real life.

Viswasam is Ajith’s fourth film with director Siva. The film that revolves around a father-daughter relationship is performing well at the box office in Tamil Nadu.