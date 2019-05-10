Chemban Vinod Jose not a part of Darbar?

Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose had shared a fan-made poster of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar on his Facebook page. The actor later deleted the post as it made everyone speculate he was a part of the AR Murugadoss directorial.

Clarifying his stance, Vinod Jose had said, “Before sharing the poster, I didn’t know it was made by a fan of Superstar. But nobody offered me a role. People simply assumed I was on board. Like any other actor, I am looking forward to watching Darbar.”

The shooting of Darbar is currently underway in Mumbai, with Nayanthara joining the crew. We also hear Bollywood actors Prateik Babbar, Pradeep Kabran and Jatin Sarna joined the sets recently.

In a statement to the press, Prateik, who plays the main antagonist, had said he bagged his ‘dream film’. “This year looks very positive, and I can’t wait to commence shoot for Darbar,” he added.

The first look poster of Darbar confirmed that Rajinikanth plays a cop. The industry is now abuzz with rumours that the Superstar plays a dual role: both father and son. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Reliable sources say Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas play important roles in the film.

While Santosh Sivan is in charge of the cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander handles the music. The rest of the technical crew include editor Sreekar Prasad, art director Santhanam and stunt-choreographer-duo Ram and Lakshman.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, who produced 2.0, Darbar is scheduled to release next year.

Darbar is Rajinikanth’s 167th film. It is believed that the AR Murugadoss directorial would be his final film before taking the huge plunge into politics.