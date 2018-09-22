Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer: All hell breaks loose in this Mani Ratnam film

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trialer: Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will release on September 27. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trialer: Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will release on September 27.

The latest trailer of director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was released on Saturday, just five days before its worldwide theartical release. The video gives the audience more glimpse of the bloody power struggle between the three brothers as to who will take over the family business after the passing of their father, Senapathi (Prakash Raj). Simbu plays Ethi, the youngest of the trio and he remains in the focus in the new trailer.

Vijay Sethupathi also gets some spotlight in the trailer. He plays a grey role, whose loyalty seems to be up for grabs for the highest bidder. The gangster drama seems to be full of twists and turns, betrayals, and a lot of gun battles.

Watch the trailer of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam here:

It boasts of a sprawling star cast, including Aravind Swami, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh among others.

The film is generating a lot of expectations among the movie buffs for Ratnam has returned to the gangster genre after a gap of nearly three decades. His last film that was set in the underworld backdrop was Thalapathi (1991), which had Rajinikanth and Mammooty in the lead role. And before this film, the director had delivered Godfather-esque classic Nayakan (1987).

“I think he (Mani Ratnam) has gone back to his Nayakan days. He has got that energy back. The beauty of the evil,” said the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman while talking about the film earlier.

On collaborating multiple times with the award-winning director, Aravind Swami had said at the audio launch of the film, “I have worked with him in eight films as you said. It may seem a lot to you. But, I wonder about the reasons why he did 12 other films without me.”

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will hit the screens on September 27.

