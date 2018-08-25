Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a pulsating gangster drama

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer: Mani Ratnam’s film is set in the gangster world. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer: Mani Ratnam’s film is set in the gangster world.

The trailer of National Award-winning director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (Nawab in Telugu) was unveiled on Saturday by composer AR Rahman, who has scored the music for the upcoming multi-starrer. Judging from the trailer, the story revolves around the family feud stemming from the desire for power and authority.

Senapathi (Prakash Raj) is the head of a crime syndicate. His firstborn son Varadan (Arvind Swami) is already handling the family business and is next in the line to succeed his father. But there is a problem. His younger brothers, Thyagu and Ethi (played by Arun Vijay, and Simbu respectively) are ambitious and want to supersede him.

Watch the trailer of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam here:

The film has Jyothika playing Varadan’s wife and Aditi Rao Hydari his mistress. Aishwarya Rajesh plays the love interest of Thyagu. Thiagarajan and Jayasudha are also a part of this ensemble. We are also introduced to Rasool, which is played by Vijay Sethupathi. It looks like he is playing a corrupt cop who also nurtures an ambition to assume a position of power in the world of gangsters.

Kamal Haasan’s classic Nayakan and Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi are two films in Ratnam’s portfolio that were set in the underworld backdrop. Ratnam has returned to the gangster genre after a very long time.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is going to be a pulsating gangster drama.

