Chekka Chivantha Vaanam songs Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi released

Two tracks from director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam were released on Wednesday just hours before launching the music album. The first song titled Mazhai Kuruvi is a solo romantic number composed and rendered by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. While Mazhai Kuruvi is a happy and breezy song, Bhoomi Bhoomi is the total opposite. The song is about pain, loneliness and heartbreak and is soulfully sung by Shakthi Shree. Rahman’s favorite Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu has penned both the songs.

Rahman’s music album for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be launched at a star-studded event in Chennai today evening. The Mozart of Madras will give a live performance of all the songs from the album at the event, which will be attended by the cast and crew. The event will be live streamed on Sony Music South Facebook page from 7:30 pm onwards.

Mani Ratnam introduced Rahman as a music director with his classic Roja (1992). The National-Award winning filmmaker hasn’t worked with any other music composer since.

“The 25 years of musical journey with Rahman has been amazing. He and Vairamuthu sir have to tolerate me for many more years to come,” Mani had said during the music launch of Kaatru Veliyidai, which happened to be his 25th film as a director.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam boasts of an all-star cast, including Aravind Swamy, Simbu, Jyothika, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aditi Rao Hydari and Prakash Raj among others.

The film is produced by Ratnam’s home production Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. The film is set to hit the screens on September 28.

