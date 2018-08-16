A new poster from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is here and guess Simbu’s name

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: STR is also the only person to wear shades in these set of posters. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: STR is also the only person to wear shades in these set of posters.

The final look from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is out and it reveals the look of Simbu, the most debated casting choice in the film. Simbu’s character has been named Ethi in the film. While the grapevine was abuzz that the name would be Ethiraj, the makers seem to have chosen a shorter version. Similar to Vijay Sethupathi and unlike Arun Vijay and Arvind Swami, STR has a cool demeanour. STR is also the only person to wear shades in these set of posters. The posters of the other actors showed us their naked eyes, however, with Simbu we don’t get to see the emotion. While Varadha and Thyagu were rage, Rasool and Ethi seems to be on the calmer side.

Apart from Simbu, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prakash Raj and Aditi Rao Hydari. While all the looks of the male leads have been introduced, it’s not sure if the looks of the female leads will be unveiled. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is presented by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will have music by AR Rahman, one of Mani’s go-to music directors since Roja.

After facing criticism for his lackadaisical attitude, Simbu seems to be finally on track. Apart from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the actor will be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Manaadu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd