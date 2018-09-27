Chekka Chivantha Vaanam movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam movie release live updates: Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stars Aravind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam movie release live updates: Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stars Aravind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

Director Mani Ratnam returns to the big screen with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The Tamil gangster drama stars Aravind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha among others.

Talking about Chekka Chivantha Vaanam at the audio launch of the film, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman said, “I think he (Mani Ratnam) has gone back to his Nayagan days. He has got that energy back. The beauty of the evil.” The big-budget film is bankrolled by Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions.