Chekka Chivantha Vaanam movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam movie release live updates: Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stars Aravind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.
Director Mani Ratnam returns to the big screen with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The Tamil gangster drama stars Aravind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha among others.
Talking about Chekka Chivantha Vaanam at the audio launch of the film, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman said, “I think he (Mani Ratnam) has gone back to his Nayagan days. He has got that energy back. The beauty of the evil.” The big-budget film is bankrolled by Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
The 143-minute-long film was recently cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate, paving the way for its worldwide release on September 27. It's worth noting that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is Manti Ratnam's second movie which is shot outside the Indian subcontinent after last year's Kaatru Veliyidai.
Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote on Twitter, "Sharing, to celebrate with the millions of fans like me who are eager to watch the next Mani Ratnam film. Super excited to watch the film at 5am. Like I can’t wait already! Folks, the next Mani Ratnam film is out in a few hours, get ready to be transported again into his world!"
Karthick Naren shared on Twitter, "ChekkaChivanthaVaanam is a masterstroke by Mani sir. Such conviction in story telling. Beautifully crafted film with outstanding performances by the ensemble cast. Take a bow!"
Aishwarya Rajesh posted on Twitter, "#CCVFromToday it's was great honour to work wit legendary #maniratnam sir go watch d movie only n theatres ...#ChekkaChivanthaVaanam #Nawab."
The one thing that stands out in the trailer of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was the action. The trailer was dotted with deafening gunshots, bruising fist fights and thrilling chase sequences, significantly contributing to the dramatic tension.
Ratnam is one of the best visual storytellers in the country. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is not going to be an exception as renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan has shot the film. Enough said. Now go watch the movie. It is Santosh's sixth collaboration with Ratnam in nearly three decades after classics like Thalapathi, Dil Se, Iruvar, Roja and Raavanan.
It was Mani Ratnam who gave AR Rahman his first break as a film music composer with terrorism-themed drama Roja (1992). And they have been an inseparable team ever since then. For more than quarter of a century, the director-composer duo has churned out 16 evergreen music albums including Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. And Vairamuthu's lyrics just add more layers and make the filmmaking experience more delicious.
The all-star cast of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is clearly the most important reason why you shouldn’t give this film a miss. It has Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh and Prakash Raj among others.
When Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was asked what was special about working on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, he made a very exciting observation. He said, "Mani Ratnam has gone back to his Nayagan days.” He further added, "He has got that energy back. The beauty of the evil." With Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Ratnam has indeed gone back to the gangster genre. Kamal Haasan's Nayagan (1987) and Rajinikanth's Thalapathi (1991) are the only films in Ratnam’s portfolio that were set in the underworld backdrop.