Chekka Chivantha Vaanam collects Rs 30 crore in opening weekend

Director Mani Ratnam’s latest film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is dominating the Tamil Nadu box office. The gangster drama, with a sprawling star cast, opened to an overwhelming response across the state last Thursday.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has, reportedly, earned Rs 30 crore from ticket sales in its opening weekend. The Telugu version titled Nawab has not received the same response as it received from the audience in Tamil Nadu. “It’s very less,” said an industry source, while declining to share the four-day collection of the movie in Telugu states.

The film, however, has been performing very well in “key international markets,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “#Tamil film #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam packs a SOLID TOTAL in key international markets… Total till Sunday [30 September 2018]…Australia: A$ 254,138 [₹ 1.34 cr], UK: £ 86,503 [₹ 82.24 lakhs], USA: Weekend numbers will be updated later. Has done SUPER.(sic),” he tweeted on Monday.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam opened to positive reactions from critics and the public. It revolves around the power-struggle within a family after the sudden demise of its patriarch Senapathi (Prakash Raj). The film also stars Aravind Swami, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rajesh among others.

