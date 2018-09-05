Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch highlights: Mani Ratnam has gone back to his Nayakan days, says AR Rahman

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will hit screens on September 28. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will hit screens on September 28.

The music of Mani Ratnam’s much awaited film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was launched today in Chennai. The event was live streamed on Sony Music South Facebook page. Earlier in the day, the makers launched two songs, Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi.

Also Read | Chekka Chivantha Vaanam songs Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi released

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam marks the 16th collaboration of the director-music composer duo. Produced by Ratnam’s home production Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, the film is set to hit the screens on September 28.