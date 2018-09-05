Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch highlights: Mani Ratnam has gone back to his Nayakan days, says AR Rahman

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam marks the 16th collaboration of filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 9:00:27 pm
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam music Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will hit screens on September 28.

The music of Mani Ratnam’s much awaited film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was launched today in Chennai. The event was live streamed on Sony Music South Facebook page. Earlier in the day, the makers launched two songs, Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi.

Also Read | Chekka Chivantha Vaanam songs Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi released

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam marks the 16th collaboration of the director-music composer duo. Produced by Ratnam’s home production Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, the film is set to hit the screens on September 28.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch.

20:55 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch ends
20:52 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Vairamuthu on Mani Ratnam

"Mani Ratnam has been working in the industry without being affected by his success, failure or health problems for 30 long years. Only he can do that. I only wish that he continues with the same zeal," Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

20:51 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Rahman and Ratnam's favourite songs

While AR Rahman picks Bombay song Kannalanae, Mani Ratnam says Roja song Tamizha Tamizha is his favourite.

20:47 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Uyire Uyire is one of Vairamuthu's favourite songs

"Uyire Uyire is one of the three best songs I have written," Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

20:45 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Mani Ratnam on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

"A good director has to just pick the right team members and the rest of it will fall into place," Mani Ratnam says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

20:43 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Vairamuthu remembers Balachander

'At this time I thank great director Balachander for bringing me, Mani Ratanm and AR Rahman together. And I thank all the Tamil speaking fans for tolerating us for more than 25 years and encouraging us to continue doing our work together,' Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

20:37 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
AR Rahman is Mani Ratnam's best creation, says Vairamuthu

"People accuse AR Rahman of not appreciating me in public a lot. But I know the respect he has for me in his heart. Mani Ratanm has created a lot of memorable films out of his production house Madras Talkies but to date his best creation is AR Rahman, which was created in Kavithalaya (producers of Roja)," Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

20:33 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Vairamuthu's lesson

Vairamuthu teaches how to pronounce the film's title, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Don't leave out 'etch', says the ace lyricist.

20:24 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Watch: Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch

20:24 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Shakthisree Gopalan sings Bhoomi Bhoomi

Shakthisree Gopalan performs Bhoomi Bhoomi at Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch.

20:21 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
STR receives grand welcome

"Let the film speak and then I will speak," says STR at Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch.

20:13 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Aishwarya Rajesh on Mani Ratnam

"Since childhood, I wanted to work with Mani sir," says Aishwarya Rajesh.

20:09 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Arjun Vijay is here!

Arjun Vijay heaps praise on Mani Ratnam, Arvind Swami, STR, Vijay Sethupathi and AR Rahman.

20:07 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari on Mani Ratnam

"I really feel blessed working with Mani Ratnam sir. I hope I can forever learn from Mani Sir. I hope I get so many opportunities to work with Mani Sir," says Aditi Rao Hydari.

20:06 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Arvind Swatmi-Mani Ratnam collaboration

Arvind Swatmi reveals he has worked with Mani Ratnam in eight films.

19:57 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
AR Rahman on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

"Mani Ratnam has gone back to his Nayakan days. He has got that energy back," says AR Rahman.

19:50 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
AR Rahman sings Mazhai Kuruvi

AR Rahman performs Mazhai Kuruvi at Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch.

19:47 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Watch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch

Two tracks from director Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam were released on Wednesday just hours before launching the music album.

