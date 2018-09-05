Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch highlights: Mani Ratnam has gone back to his Nayakan days, says AR Rahman

The music of Mani Ratnam’s much awaited film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was launched today in Chennai. The event was live streamed on Sony Music South Facebook page. Earlier in the day, the makers launched two songs, Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi.
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam marks the 16th collaboration of the director-music composer duo. Produced by Ratnam’s home production Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, the film is set to hit the screens on September 28.
"Mani Ratnam has been working in the industry without being affected by his success, failure or health problems for 30 long years. Only he can do that. I only wish that he continues with the same zeal," Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
While AR Rahman picks Bombay song Kannalanae, Mani Ratnam says Roja song Tamizha Tamizha is his favourite.
"Uyire Uyire is one of the three best songs I have written," Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
"A good director has to just pick the right team members and the rest of it will fall into place," Mani Ratnam says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
'At this time I thank great director Balachander for bringing me, Mani Ratanm and AR Rahman together. And I thank all the Tamil speaking fans for tolerating us for more than 25 years and encouraging us to continue doing our work together,' Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
"People accuse AR Rahman of not appreciating me in public a lot. But I know the respect he has for me in his heart. Mani Ratanm has created a lot of memorable films out of his production house Madras Talkies but to date his best creation is AR Rahman, which was created in Kavithalaya (producers of Roja)," Vairamuthu says at the audio launch Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
Vairamuthu teaches how to pronounce the film's title, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Don't leave out 'etch', says the ace lyricist.
Shakthisree Gopalan performs Bhoomi Bhoomi at Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch.
"Let the film speak and then I will speak," says STR at Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch.
"Since childhood, I wanted to work with Mani sir," says Aishwarya Rajesh.
Arjun Vijay heaps praise on Mani Ratnam, Arvind Swami, STR, Vijay Sethupathi and AR Rahman.
"I really feel blessed working with Mani Ratnam sir. I hope I can forever learn from Mani Sir. I hope I get so many opportunities to work with Mani Sir," says Aditi Rao Hydari.
Arvind Swatmi reveals he has worked with Mani Ratnam in eight films.
"Mani Ratnam has gone back to his Nayakan days. He has got that energy back," says AR Rahman.
AR Rahman performs Mazhai Kuruvi at Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch.