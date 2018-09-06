Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch: Gratitude marks the grand event

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch: The cast and crew heaped praise on Mani Ratnam. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch: The cast and crew heaped praise on Mani Ratnam.

The audio launch of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was held on Wednesday in Chennai. The event titled CCV Unplugged even saw composer AR Rahman giving a live performance of the film’s song Mazhai Kuruvi. Speaking at the event, Rahman gave a very brief explanation of how Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is different from other films of the director. “I think he (Mani Ratnam) has gone back to his Nayakan days. He has got that energy back. The beauty of the evil,” said the Oscar-winning music director.

Other members of the cast and crew refrained from discussing the movie as they all used the stage to express gratitude for having had the opportunity to work under Ratnam’s direction. “I can only say one thing here today. Thank you. Thank you, sir. First, I want the film to speak to you and I will speak later,” actor Simbu told the audience.

Lyricist Vairamuthu, who also has a long-standing work relationship with Ratnam and Rahman, thanked the audience for their continued support for their work. “At this time, I thank great director Balachander for bringing me, Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman together. And I thank all the Tamil speaking people for tolerating us for more than 25 years and encouraging us to continue doing our work together,” Vairamuthu said in his trademark poetic speech.

“Mani Ratnam has been working in the industry without being affected by his success, failure or health problems for 30 long years. Only he can do that. I only wish that he continues with the same zeal,” Vairamuthu added.

And he also credited Ratnam for discovering AR Rahman. “Mani Ratnam has created a lot of memorable films out of his production house Madras Talkies but to date, his best creation is AR Rahman, which was created in Kavithalaya (producers of Roja),” he said.

Actor Arvind Swami, however, had a small regret. “I have worked with him in eight films as you said. It may seem a lot to you. But, I wonder about the reasons why he did 12 other films without me,” said the actor, adding that working with Ratnam is always like going back home.

“I feel blessed,” said Aditi Rao Hydari, who is working with Ratnam for the second time. “Not knowing the language is a blessing for me because it gives me more time to be with Mani Ratnam sir. So, I get to learn from him more.”

Actor Arun Vijay remarked, “It is a dream come true. For this, first I want to thank God and I’m really happy to be part of this film.” He said working in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam allowed him to learn new things every day. “I was tensed in the beginning to be part of the such a big production. But, Mani sir made me feel easy the very first day I met him.”

Aishwarya Rajesh also said it was her dream to work with Mani Ratnam. “I always wanted to work with Mani sir. Whenever I saw Suhasini madam, I used to ask her to recommend me to Mani sir.”

The actor revealed that she never expected to bag a role in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. “First, I was called in to audition for Aditi’s dub voice. But, the next time Mani sir called me, he narrated the script and offered me a role.” Aishwarya plays a role of a Sri Lankan Tamilian, who is the love interest of Arun Vijay’s role.

Actors Jyothika, Vijay Sethupathi, and Prakash Raj were not spotted at the event.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is produced by Ratnam’s home production Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. The film is set to hit the screens on September 28.

