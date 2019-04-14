Chasing first look: Varu Sarathkumar is all set to play a biker

On the occasion of Tamil Puthandu or Tamil New Year, Kollywood actress Varu Sarathkumar shared the first look of her upcoming film, Chasing. She also conveyed her wishes on behalf of her team from Malaysia via her official Twitter handle. “இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள் from our team #Chasing shoot in progress #Malaysia”, she tweeted.

The film, directed by Veerakumar, also stars Yamuna Chinadurai, Bala, Jerrold, and Swiss Raghu. Though the makers are yet to announce other details of the film, based on the poster, it looks like Varu Sarathkumar will be playing a biker. She is seen sporting a red blazer, aviators and is riding a blue bike.

The movie will be bankrolled by producer Balachandran and Krishnasamy has been roped in to crank the camera. Composer Dhasi will be giving the music for Chasing.

Varu Sarathkumar is one of the busiest actresses of her generation and currently has her plate full with a number of diverse projects. She is awaiting the release of Velvet Nagaram, Kaateri and Neeya 2.

The actor is also filming Danny, Ammayi, Kanni Raasi and Tenaliramakrishna BA BL, and has Sundar C directorial, Madha Gaja Raja, in the pipeline as well.