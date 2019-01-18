Charlie Chaplin 2 press meet: Highlights

Prabhudheva and director Sakthi Chidambaram are collaborating for Charlie Chaplin 2, a sequel to the 2002 hit film Charlie Chaplin.

Advertising

Charlie Chaplin 2 is bankrolled by T Siva of Amma Creations and has music by Amresh of Motta Siva Ketta Siva fame.

The film also has Nikki Galrani, Adah Sharma and Aravind Akash in important roles.

Talking about working with Prabhudheva, Nikki Galrani said, “This movie is so close to my heart, and I had the best time with the team. We were like a family. Prabhu uncle plays my father. Whenever I think of him, I always get reminded of his love and the food he serves at his home. Prabhudheva sir is a powerhouse of talent. He turned a lyricist with this film. I got to learn a lot from you, sir. I am not a trained actor or a dancer. But dancing with Prabhudheva master was so much fun.”