Charlie Chaplin 2 press meet: Highlights

Prabhudheva and director Sakthi Chidambaram are collaborating for Charlie Chaplin 2, a sequel to the 2002 hit film Charlie Chaplin.
Charlie Chaplin 2 is bankrolled by T Siva of Amma Creations and has music by Amresh of Motta Siva Ketta Siva fame.
The film also has Nikki Galrani, Adah Sharma and Aravind Akash in important roles.
Talking about working with Prabhudheva, Nikki Galrani said, “This movie is so close to my heart, and I had the best time with the team. We were like a family. Prabhu uncle plays my father. Whenever I think of him, I always get reminded of his love and the food he serves at his home. Prabhudheva sir is a powerhouse of talent. He turned a lyricist with this film. I got to learn a lot from you, sir. I am not a trained actor or a dancer. But dancing with Prabhudheva master was so much fun.”
The whole journey of filming was amazing: Prabhudheva
"I usually feel nervous to meet the press. It is always like this student meeting a group of teachers. Thank you Amresh for fresh and fantastic tunes. The whole journey of filming was amazing," says Prabhudheva.
Prabhudheva's involvement in each and every scene is amazing: Sakthi Chidambaram
"When I got to collaborate with Prabhudheva master in 2002, I developed a bond with him, and this is what brought us here. This sequel wasn't an intentional one. I thought of an idea a couple of years ago and pitched an idea to Prabhudheva master. He loved it, and I developed the story accordingly. I am fortunate to have a producer like Amma Siva. Prabhudheva's involvement in each and every scene is amazing. I hope our friendship continues. We are hoping to bring part 3 and 4 too in future," says Charlie Chaplin 2 director Sakthi Chidambaram.
Prabhudheva sir is a powerhouse of talent: Nikki Galrani
"This movie is so close to my heart, and I had the best time with the team. We were like a family. Prabhu uncle plays my father. Whenever I think of him, I always get reminded of his love and the food he serves at his home. Thank you for the great music, Amresh. I never thought my song Chinna Machchan would be a hit. Never expected it would reach more than one million mark. Sakthi sir is quite a jovial person. He made our work so easier. Doing a sequel to the original is always a responsibility. I think we have fulfilled every expectation. Prabhudheva sir is a powerhouse of talent. He turned a lyricist with this film. I got to learn a lot from you, sir. I am not a trained actor or a dancer. But dancing with Prabhudheva master was so much fun. I completed four years in Tamil cinema. I am glad you all have been supporting me throughout," says Charlie Chaplin 2 actor Nikki Galrani.
Charlie Chaplin 2 will be an out-and-out entertainer: Aravind Akash
"I have performed as a background dancer with Prabhudheva master in Kaadhala Kaadhala. But I never thought I would share screen space with him. Charlie Chaplin 2 will be an out-and-out entertainer. I am a huge fan of Prabhudheva sir, and will be grateful for this opportunity. It is a positive film. We don't have any outdated comedy portions. It is all going to be contemporary," says Charlie Chaplin 2 actor Aravind Akash.
Luthfudeen Baasha on Charlie Chaplin 2
"I saw this film yesterday. And that made me feel that 2019 has started on a good note. I thought I could focus on direction, but Sakthi Chidambaram always had good things to say about my acting," says Luthfudeen Baasha.
Amresh on Charlie Chaplin 2
"This is an important film in my career. I am fortunate to work with Prabhudheva," says Charlie Chaplin 2 music director Amresh.
Happy to collaborate with Prabhudheva again: T Siva
"After 27 years, I am happy to collaborate with Prabhudheva again," says Charlie Chaplin 2 producer T Siva.