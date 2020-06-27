Chakra trailer: Vishal’s cyber-thriller looks promising

There is no release date for Chakra yet. (Photo: Vishal Film Factory) There is no release date for Chakra yet. (Photo: Vishal Film Factory)

The trailer of upcoming cyber-thriller Chakra, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, is out. Written and directed by MS Anandan, the film has Vishal’s military officer investigating the theft of his Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime military decoration, along with robberies in 48 other houses.

I mentioned that Chakra is a cyber-thriller since the trailer begins with a statement asserting that a hacker is no different from a bank robber, but it also has elements of a straightforward action thriller. The trailer does not help either. It appears as though while the robberies were done in flesh-and-blood by the criminal, he or she has been evading the reach of law using his or her hacking skills.

The action looks very well-choreographed, and the movie overall looks fast-paced. For Vishal fans, Chakra seems unmissable.

The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is bankrolled by Vishal’s production house Vishal Film Factory.

There is no release date for Chakra yet. The trailer just says the film will arrive soon.

