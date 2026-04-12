CBFC denies role in Jana Nayagan leak, says Vijay-starrer’s digital cinema package left its hands in March

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has firmly rejected claims that it was responsible for the leak of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, calling all such reports “baseless and misleading.” The clarification came a day after scenes and reportedly the full film appeared on social media and torrrent websites, setting off a wave of outrage across the entertainment industry.

In an official statement, the CBFC said that reports linking the board to the alleged leak were baseless and misleading, and that no content could have originated from its end given the technical safeguards in place.

At the heart of the board’s defence is the system it uses to handle films submitted for certification. The CBFC said, “We follow a secure KDM, or Key Delivery Message, protocol for all theatrical films. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM stays solely with the producer or filmmaker throughout the process. Without a valid KDM, the encrypted film package cannot be opened or viewed by anyone.”

Reports claiming that the Tamil film “Jana Nayagan” was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading. CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification.… pic.twitter.com/V8qwL7GotP — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) April 11, 2026

The board also provided a clear account of when the film’s digital copy left its custody. “The DCP, or Digital Cinema Package, of Jana Nayagan was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on March 17 with documented acknowledgement and has remained with them since that date.” the statement read. This places the timeline of accountability firmly outside the CBFC’s hands for the weeks leading up to the leak.

For audiences unfamiliar with how films are distributed digitally, the system the CBFC describes is a standard industry mechanism. A Digital Cinema Package contains the film in an encrypted format. The KDM is effectively the decryption key, and it is typically tied to a specific device or playback location. Without the right KDM, a DCP is entirely inaccessible, regardless of who holds the file.

What Jana Nayagan is and why the leak matters

Jana Nayagan is said to be the final cinematic outing of actor Vijay before he steps fully into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film carries an unusually large weight of public expectation, both as a big-budget entertainer and as a farewell of sorts from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

The leak began late on a Thursday evening when short clips appeared on social media, including scenes from the film’s opening and its climax. By the following morning, high-definition prints of what was reported to be the full film were circulating on torrent websites. The incident drew immediate and strong reactions from the industry. Senior figures including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi publicly condemned the leak. KVN Productions put out a statement urging people not to watch or share the leaked content, confirming that the material being circulated was unauthorised.

The leak came at the worst possible time for a production that had already spent months in a difficult standoff with the CBFC over certification.

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Also Read: ‘Have personally experienced pain and loss’: Vijay Deverakonda says Jana Nayagan leak makes him angry

The legal battle and aftermath

The certification process had started in the third week of December 2025, when KVN Productions formally submitted the film. Examiners who reviewed it shortly thereafter raised objections and recommended several edits along with a UA 16+ rating, which were communicated via email. The production house complied with those suggestions and spent the following weeks attempting to obtain a certificate, but without success. With no response forthcoming and a release date drawing dangerously close, the producers turned to the Madras High Court in the first week of January 2026 to push the process forward.

What followed was a month-long chain of court proceedings that grew increasingly complicated at every turn. During the hearing that followed on January 7, the board informed the court that a member of the examining committee had raised a complaint, citing concerns that certain scenes could hurt religious sentiments and that sequences involving the armed forces had not been cleared by the relevant authorities. The producers countered by pointing out that the film had already received clearance in 25 other countries, including a “15” rating from the British Board of Film Classification.

On January 12, KVN Productions appealed to the Supreme Court against the division bench order. On January 15, the Supreme Court declined to entertain the producers’ plea and directed them instead to seek relief from the Madras High Court division bench.

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However, after the back and forth, the Madras High Court division bench set aside the single judge’s order directing the CBFC to grant a UA certificate to the film. The producers were asked to amend their petition.

Rather than pursue the legal route further, KVN Productions opted to step back entirely. On February 10, the Madras High Court permitted the production company to withdraw their plea challenging the certification process, after their legal counsel submitted a letter expressing their intention to pursue the review process with the CBFC directly.

The decision to disengage from litigation did not bring the matter to a quick close. On March 9, the film’s scheduled screening before the CBFC Revising Committee was called off at the last minute after one of the committee members fell ill. The film remained without a certificate, and as of now is not expected to reach cinemas soon.