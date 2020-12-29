Celebrities support Rajinikanth’s decision to not enter politics: ‘Your health is very important to us’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s decision of not entering politics due to health issues and the pandemic situation might have left fans disappointed, but his colleagues are supporting the move. Several stars from the film industry took to social media on Tuesday to lend their support to Rajinikanth.

Filmmaker Karthhik Subbaraj tweeted, “Thalaiva… Pls Don’t feel bad… May be we didn’t deserve a good political leader like you….. You are important to us Thalaiva… Take care & we will Love you as always Thalaiva 🙏❤️🤘”

Singer Srinivas wrote on Twitter, “It’s over guys .. The dream of Rajni and Kamal coming together” Others like producer G. Dhananjayan, filmmaker N. Lingusamy and actor Nadiya also reacted to Rajinikanth’s decision.

Producer Dhananjayan posted on Twitter, “Right decision at the right time. Thank you @rajinikanth sir. We need you more as a statesman & entertainer for Tamil Nadu than as a typical politician. Wishing you speedy recovery & happy years ahead.”

“Take care @rajinikanth sir. Your health is very important to us. We love you forever & we stand with you forever 🤘🏻,” actor Nadiya said via Twitter.

Rajinikanth on Tuesday took to Twitter and announced that he will not be launching his political party. In a statement, he said that it pains him to make such an announcement after having said that he would contest the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021.

Rajinikanth added that he will continue to serve the public without entering politics, urging his fans to accept his decision.

The full statement read, “After announcing that my political party will start in January, I went to attend the shooting of Annaatthe in Hyderabad despite the advice of doctors. The film unit consisted around 120 people who daily underwent Covid tests, isolated themselves from each other, wore face masks & shields and much more. Inspite of the various precautionary measures taken, 4 people from the crew came in contact with the virus. The shooting was immediately called off by the director & everyone present there were tested, including me.

My test results were negative, but my blood pressure was not stable and constantly fluctuating. As per my medical conditions, I should not have constant fluctuations in blood pressure, as it would severely affect my transplanted kidney. Therefore, under the supervision & advice of my doctors, I was hospitalized for three days.

Considering my health, our film’s producer Mr. Kalanithi Maran postponed the rest of the shoot.

I consider this as a warning given to me by the Lord. Let’s see.

After I started the party, the political governance I am aiming for, cannot be granted merely through campaigns done in press & social media platforms alone. No one with political experience will deny the fact. I will have to meet people, attend meetings and go on campaigns that would hamper my health.

When corona exposure took place in a group of 120 people, I was hospitalised for three days and had to be under surveillance. Now, this corona virus has transformed and a second wave is coming in a new form. Though covid vaccines may be available, I have been taking immuno suppressants to maintain good health, due to which I may get unwell during the course of attending meetings & election campaigns. Then, people who trust me and travel along in this political journey would be both mentally and financially affected.

Even if my health is at stake, I will definitely go ahead with my political journey. I do not wish to disappoint the people who joined the party and held their support to it.

To the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram, fans and people who were expecting me to start a political party, I did not intend to disappoint you. Kindly forgive me.

For the last 3 years, the party and its members have been following my instructions sincerely. Even during the corona lockdown, you went ahead to help people in need, following all safety precautions and consistently served the people. Your good deeds will definitely come back to you and your family.

When I met you for the last time on November 30th, you all had only one concern in your mind, “Your health is the most important thing for us and whatever decision you will take, we will stand by you”. These words are etched in my heart forever and I am forever indebted for the love and affection you have showered upon me. ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ will function as always.

My heartfelt thanks to Mr. Tamilaruvi Maniyan for being supportive and concerned about my health for the past 3 years and writing about the same inspite of facing criticism. I am grateful to the esteemed Mr. Arjuna Moorthy, who resigned his post from a reputed political party and joined forces with mine. Without contesting for the elections this year, I will do whatever it takes to help the people with their needs.

I have never hesitated to speak the truth. Your truth and transparency, in my well-being & your love and care for me, will make me live. My beloved fans and the people of Tamil Nadu made this decision of mine and I kindly request that you accept the same.

Long Live the people Tamilnadu! May Tamilnadu Flourish!! Jai Hind!!!”