Case against director Bharathiraja’s son Manoj for driving under influence

A case has been filed against Manoj, son of veteran director Bharathiraja, for allegedly driving under influence. According to media reports, the actor was returning from an event in his BMW when the police pulled him over for a routine check on Sterling Road in Nungambakkam, Chennai. After discovering that the actor was under the influence of alcohol, the car was seized from him. Furthermore, charges of Rs 2500 were slapped against Manoj and he was allowed to go home. However, a case against him was booked as well.

Actor Jai was booked for driving under influence last year after he rammed into the median. The actor’s driving license was suspended for six months. He was also recently fined for using a modified silencer that caused high levels of noise pollution.

Manoj was introduced as an actor by his father Bharathiraja in the film Taj Mahal. He went on to star in several other films. However, they were mostly box office failures. He was last seen in the film 2016 film Vaaimai. His father Bharathiraja has been making news recently for several of his political statements. Bharathiraja was on the vanguard at the protest in Chennai against IPL matches during the Cauvery protests.

