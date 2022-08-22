Captain trailer: Arya takes on aliens in this action-packed drama. Watch video

The first 30 seconds of Arya’s Captain suggests the upcoming film is an army drama. However, soon we realise that it’s not the neighbouring country but an unknown species that are the enemies.

On Monday, the makers dropped the trailer of Captain that will see Arya don the army uniform. The video opens with visuals of a town with the background voice revealing the four stages of an army battle — Identifying the enemy, finding out the enemy’s weakness, deceiving the enemy, and the fight. Arya, who plays Captain Vetriselvan, then introduces his life, his friends and family, and the love of his life to the audience.

We are then told that the army troops are being sent on a mission in an abandoned forest, a place from where no one has ever returned. The authorities also discuss the probability of an alien that’s creating havoc in the forest. What follows next is the army, led by Captain Vetriselvan, doing whatever it takes to protect the country.

Production company Red Giant Movies shared a poster of Captain as it announced the arrival of the film. “Captain Trailer is out now… Watch & get ready for a sci-fi thriller like never before. In cinemas on September 8th ,” the tweet read.

Helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, Captain stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Harish Uthaman, and Suresh Chandra Menon in pivotal roles.