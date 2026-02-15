Canada distributor confirms Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan won’t hit screens before May

In a major blow to 'Thalapathy' Vijay fans worldwide, York Cinemas has issued a statement confirming that the highly anticipated Jana Nayagan will not release before April 30.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readHyderabadFeb 15, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Vijay Thalapathy in Jana NayaganYork Cinemas announces Jana Nayagan will not release before April 30
Canadian distributor and cinema chain York Cinemas has shared an important update regarding the highly anticipated release of Jana Nayagan, informing patrons that the film will not hit screens before April 30.

In an official notice released to ticket holders, the cinema chain acknowledged the postponement and outlined measures to address customer concerns. “Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be releasing before April 30th,” the statement read, urging customers with advance bookings to reach out to their local theatres for refund processing if they haven’t received it already.

“Kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest,” the management stated, emphasizing their commitment to resolving pending refunds promptly.

In a gesture of goodwill aimed at maintaining customer loyalty during this disruption, York Cinemas has announced that all loyalty membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. This preferential treatment appears designed to reward regular patrons while managing what could be substantial demand when the film eventually premieres.

The announcement concluded with York Cinemas thanking customers “for your patience, understanding, and continued support” during the scheduling change.

Notably absent from the announcement was any specific information about the reasons behind the delay or when exactly the new release date will be revealed.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions on a massive budget, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in what is intended to be his final screen appearance before his transition into full-time politics. The supporting cast includes prominent names like Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol,Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

The postponement stems from ongoing certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Originally scheduled for October 2025, the release was first pushed to January 9. However, despite the filmmakers agreeing to modifications, the CBFC referred the film to a revising committee following complaints.

