Cadaver trailer: Amala Paul plays police surgeon in this gory investigative thriller

It has been a while since we’ve seen Amala Paul in a feature film. Last year, she was seen in two anthologies – Kutty Story and Pitta Kathalu. Her last feature film is Aadai (2019), which achieved both critical and commercial success. Now, Amala is back with another intense film, titled Cadaver. The trailer for the film teases a gory investigative thriller with Amala in the role of a police surgeon named Bhadra.

The trailer opens with the distorted voice of the killer, who challenges the protagonist to stop him. The trailer then establishes the importance of a corpse in an investigation, and how even a few pieces of bone can tell the entire history of a person.

Here’s the trailer:

Directed by Anoop S Panicker, Cadaver also stars Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Trigun, Athulya Ravi, Rithwika, Vinod Sagar, Jaya Rao, Vaishnavi Pillai, Pasupathi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Pushparaj and Velu Prabhakar. It features music by Ranjin Raj and cinematography by San Lokesh.

The film marks Amala Paul’s debut as a producer. While releasing the first look poster of the film, the actor wrote a heartfelt note about her journey, which read, “I’ve been in the industry as an actress for 12 years, 144 months, and 4380 days. It’s been such an enriching and rewarding twelve years, my heart is full of gratitude for everyone who’s made Amala Paul – Amala Paul. I’ve now grown wings, and I’m now venturing into a new line of work. I’ve turned producer with my very own production house Amala Paul Productions. It goes without saying, I can bank on each and everyone one of you to support me with this venture. Taking baby steps into this new vertical with Cadaver – a forensic thriller with a police surgeon as the investigating officer.”

Cadaver is set to be released on August 12 on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.