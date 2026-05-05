BTS clip shows Pooja Hegde predicting Vijay’s win in TN polls during Jana Nayagan shoot: ‘Called it before it happened’

As Tamil superstar Vijay gears up to take over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his colleagues and well-wishers in the film industry are elated and showering him with praise.

From Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Shiva Rajkumar to Nayanthara, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Silambarasan, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vikram, many have stepped forward over the past few hours to congratulate Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for securing a landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

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Meanwhile, actor Pooja Hegde — who shared the screen with Vijay in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast (2022) and H Vinoth’s unreleased Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to mark the actor’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry — recently posted a special message for Vijay, hinting that she was certain of his political victory significantly in advance.

Who will win the Tamil Nadu elections?

In a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the set of Jana Nayagan that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, May 5, Pooja was initially seen drawing the camera’s attention to the words written on a whiteboard: “Who wins the elections?” She then spins around to reveal the person standing nearby, and it’s none other than Vijay!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja further steps forward and stands in front of him with her arms crossed, signalling with her eyes that Vijay is the one who will win the elections. Seeing her actions, the perpetually shy Vijay quickly blushes and even covers his face, smiling from ear to ear, which makes Pooja crack up. “Guess I called it before it happened? Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir,” she wrote in the caption. The clip was accompanied by their hit track “Arabic Kuthu” from Beast.

Soon after his victory, Pooja Hegde had taken to her Instagram stories to congratulate Vijay. Sharing a photo of them together, she wrote, “OMG. Congratulations Vijay sir. This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party time. Let’s go.” The post was set against the tune of “Thalapathy Kacheri” from their Jana Nayagan.

Pooja Hegde and Vijay shared the screen in Beast and Jana Nayagan. (Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja) Pooja Hegde and Vijay shared the screen in Beast and Jana Nayagan. (Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja)

About Jana Nayagan

Also starring Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar in key roles, Jana Nayagan has been mired in censor controversy since the beginning of the ongoing year and remains unreleased.

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Although the political action drama was originally scheduled for debut on January 9, coinciding with Pongal, it has yet to receive the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).