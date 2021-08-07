Bruised Sunny Leone is in revenge mode in Shero first look, see photo

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone on Saturday dropped the first look of her first Tamil movie Shero. The poster features a never-before-seen avatar of Sunny, who is bruised and seething with anger.

“Survival is my Revenge !! Showcasing the first look of my first Tamil movie #SHERO #SunnyLeone #Shero #Sheromovie #Firstlook #poster #tamil #hindi #telugu #malayalam #kannada I can’t wait for you guys to watch it!!!” Sunny wrote alongside the poster.

Shero has been written and directed by Sreejith Vijayan, who has previously helmed films like Kuttanadan Marpappa and Margam Kali. Besides Tamil, Shero will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. A few days ago, Sunny Leone had shared on Instagram that she had wrapped up Shero.

Posting a picture of herself with director Sreejith, Sunny wrote, “It’s Wrap for #Shero !!! Loved shooting with this amazing Team.” Sharing the same photo on his Instagram handle, Sreejith had showered praise on his lead star, writing, “Thanks to @sunnyleone for making my dream come true..you made this project into another level..Sarah Mike ,my shero @ikigai_motion_pictures @shero_movie_official.”

Shero has been produced by Ikigai Motion Pictures. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.