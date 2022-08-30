scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Cobra box office prediction: Vikram’s film to open big

Cobra is Vikram's first film to release in cinemas after a gap of three years and it's expected to take Rs 10 crore plus opening in Tamil Nadu alone.

VikramVikram and R. Ajay Gnanamuthu on the sets of Cobra. (Photo: Twitter/ Nikil Murukan)

Tamil superstar Vikram’s latest movie Cobra is set to take a huge opening in Tamil Nadu. The film has been in the making for over three years now. The production was delayed due to Covid-induced lockdown and it was only in February this year that the filmmakers completed the shoot. It seems all the wait and hard work of the film’s cast and crew are likely to get rewarded as the situation is very conducive at the moment at the Tamil Nadu box office for a big-budget movie like Cobra.

“It’s very good for day one as it’s a holiday for Vinayaka Chaturthi. The booking for Thursday and Friday is not great. I think it all depends on the initial reviews,” said Rakesh Gowthaman, who manages Chennai’s popular twin-screen cinemas Vettri Theatres.

Cobra is Vikram‘s first film to release in cinemas after a gap of three years. His last theatrical release was the 2019 action thriller Kadaram Kondan. His previous movie Mahaan took a direct OTT route earlier this year citing the pandemic situation in the country. Cobra is Vikram’s comeback to the big screen and a lot is riding on the movie’s performance.

“The film’s trailer clicked very well. Also, it’s a holiday and there are plenty of positive things about this film. The director has a good reputation and Vikram sir has done a really good job promoting the film. The film is likely to open in double digits. The trade is expecting this film will earn Rs 12 crore,” said film producer G Dhananjayan.

Vikram’s movies typical take a moderate opening at the box office, except for his movies (Anniyan and I) directed by Shankar. The usual opening day collection of non-Shankar, Vikram-starrer ranged between Rs 6-7 crore. And Cobra is likely to break that pattern. If the trade predictions come true, Cobra will give the biggest ever opening in Vikram’s career.

Cobra is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who had earlier helmed movies like Demonte Colony, Imaikkaa Nodigal. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, K. S. Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi and Meenakshi Govindaraja in the supporting cast.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 05:29:41 pm
